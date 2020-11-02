Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida responded to a property to rescue a horse that fell into a septic tank and nearly was submerged in sewage.

Marion County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the property in Belleview after a horse named Buddy Bear plunged into the open septic tank and was unable to climb back out.

Advertisement

The agency's Special Operations HAZMAT Heavy Rescue 1 and Technical Rescue Team Heavy Rescue 2 arrived on the scene and used a fire house to fashion a harness around the 40-year-old horse.

The firefighters then were able to pull the horse back to solid ground.

A veterinarian was summoned to the scene to examine Buddy Bear once he taken out of the tank.

Fire Rescue officials said the horse was not seriously injured and is recovering from his ordeal.