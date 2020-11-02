Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who requires special contact lenses to see invented a robot to help people with dexterity issues insert and remove their lenses.

Craig Hershoff, who uses special contacts known as scleral lenses, said he invented his voice-activated robot to help elderly patients and others with dexterity issues insert and remove their contact lenses without another person's assistance.

"We've tried the device on elderly people, I'm elderly too, and it really helps with dexterity. They've all liked it and appreciate how well it works," Hersoff told WPLG-TV.

The robot uses suction cups designed to create the ideal amount of suction to insert and remove the lenses easily.

Hershoff's invention, the Claira Lens Robot, is currently undergoing clinical trials in Boston. He said he might have U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to market the device as early as next year if the trials prove successful.