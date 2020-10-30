Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A South African man broke a Guinness World Record when he ate 14.8 ounces of Marmite in one minute.

Billy "Bilnasty" Cowley, of Pretoria, said he vowed to make his life more exciting after he survived a bout with melanoma skin cancer 13 years ago, and that quest led to his taking on the world record for eating Marmite, a yeast extract food spread that's a byproduct of the beer brewing process.

Cowley said his official attempt Thursday at Hennie's bar in Pretoria turned out to be more difficult than expected, despite months of practice and preparation.

"At one stage I took a big bite and then it got stuck in my throat," Cowley told Mareola Media after his attempt. "I thought I was not going to make it and almost started getting nauseous."

Cowley said the cheering of his supporters gave him the morale boost he needed to down 14.8 ounces of Marmite in the 60-second time period, beating the previous record of 13 ounces, set by German Andre Ortolf in 2018.