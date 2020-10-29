An Ohio man earned a Guinness World Record when his collection of "Ghostbusters" memorabilia was counted at 1,221 unique pieces. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An Ohio man achieved a Guinness World Record by collecting 1,221 unique pieces of memorabilia from the Ghostbusters franchise.

Robert O'Connor of Elyria told Guinness officials he first saw the original Ghostbusters movie when he was only 4 years old, and wasn't long before he started accumulating merchandise.

"I started this collection for myself alone. I took something I love and built what I believe to be a great collection, and decided after all these years to share it with the world," O'Connor said.

His collection was certified as the world's largest collection of Ghostbusters memorabilia this year when the official count stood at 1,221 pieces, but O'Connor said the collection is still growing.

"I actively look on the Internet, local flea markets, local toy shops, and even on rare occurrences I'll find something at a grocery store," he said.