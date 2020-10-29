A Melbourne, Australia, man won $3.4 million from a Set for Life lottery drawing using a set of numbers he copied from a previous jackpot drawing. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a nearly $3.4 million lottery jackpot said his numbers came from an unusual source -- a previous lottery drawing.

The Melbourne retiree told The Lott officials he always chooses his own numbers for the Set for Life drawing, and a few months ago he decided to change up the digits.

"Last time the big Powerball jackpot was won I had a look at the numbers and thought to myself 'those must be winning numbers' and decided to play those from now on," the winner said. "So whenever I mark an entry, I make sure some of those numbers are in there."

The man's lucky feeling about the numbers proved prescient when he won $3,374,712 in the Oct. 26 drawing using a ticket he bought from the Reservoir Newsagency in Reservoir.

"I don't have a car at the moment, so that's the first thing I'll buy," the man said. "I'll save up for a bit and get a nice new one. I'll probably invest some of the rest."

"I might go away for a bit of a break too when I can," he said. "Most of all I'm just excited not to have to ask the bank for money ever again."