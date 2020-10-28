Adam Roberts, a customer service manager at the Harris Teeter store in Burlington, N.C., clocked out from his shift at the business and immediately won a $72,796 prize from a Fast Play lottery game. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man ended up earning more than expected in a single work day when he scored a $72,796 lottery prize at the store where he works.

Adam Roberts of Burlington told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had just finished his shift as a customer service manager at the Harris Teeter store in Burlington when he decided to try his luck at Instant Clover, a Fast Play lottery game.

"I looked at what was over $500 and the only thing that was over $500 was the jackpot," recalled Roberts. "I was like, 'There's no way.'"

Roberts' $2 ticket earned him 20 percent of the jackpot, a payday of $72,796.

He said that, despite his win, he won't be retiring from the Harris Teeter store anytime soon.

"I'm probably going to put a lot away as a safety net," Roberts said. "But I'll pay off the car and go figure out what I want to do."