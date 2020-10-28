Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The tourism board of Kazakhstan is embracing the new Borat movie by using the character's catchphrase, "Very nice," in a series of campaign videos.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, stars Sasha Baron Cohen as fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev and takes numerous shots at the former Soviet country.

Advertisement

The first movie was banned in Kazakhstan, where officials took issue with the depiction of the country as a hotbed of poverty, but the Kazakh tourism board appropriated the character's catchphrase this time around for videos encouraging visitors to make up their own minds about the nation.

The videos show tourists experiencing the country's food, markets, cities and landscapes, and each video ends with a visitor exclaiming: "Wow, very nice!"

"The slogan offers the perfect description of Kazakhstan's vast tourism potential in a short, memorable way. Kazakhstan's nature is very nice; its food is very nice; and its people, despite Borat's jokes to the contrary, are some of the nicest in the world," Kairat Sadvakassov, deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism, said in a news release.

"We would like everyone to come experience Kazakhstan for themselves by visiting our country in 2021 and beyond, so that they can see that Borat's homeland is nicer than they may have heard," he said.