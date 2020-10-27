Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police and conservation officers in British Columbia rescued two deer found tangled in a fishing net and dragging a piece of driftwood.

Victoria police said officers and conservation officers responded to the Fairfield neighborhood after receiving a report of two deer in distress.

They arrived to find the bucks had their antlers entangled in a fishing net and were dragging a large piece of driftwood.

The conservation officers were able to sedate the animals so the net could be safely removed. The deer were not injured.