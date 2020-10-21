Firefighters in Paterson, N.J., came to the rescue of a macaw that flew away from its owner and became stranded on the roof of Paterson City Hall. Photo courtesy of the Paterson Fire Department

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters were summoned to a New Jersey city hall to rescue a macaw perched on the building's roof.

Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said the parrot was spotted atop Paterson City Hall on Tuesday by a film crew working in the area.

The department shared photos of fire crews using a ladder truck to reach the frightened bird high on the rooftop.

McDermott said the owner of the escaped bird, identified as Chewy, went up on the ladder to retrieve the pet.

"The bird just jumped on him and was visibly relieved," McDermott told NorthJersey.com.

Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando said Chewy appeared frightened during the rescue, but was in good health.

"You couldn't ask for anything happier," DeCando said. "The bird was reunited with the owner and suffered no injuries."