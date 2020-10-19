Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a craving for a macaroni and cheese led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.

Marquetton Carraway, of Goldsboro, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to the Madison Market Grill in town to buy supplies for his mac 'n' cheese feast.

"I was actually going to the store to buy macaroni and cheese to cook," Carraway said. "When I got to the counter, the man gave me my change, and I was about to walk out the store until something told me to buy a ticket."

The man's lucky feeling turned out to be correct when his $5 Mega Bucks ticket earned him a $200,000 jackpot.

Carraway said the first thing he did was call his mother.

"At the time, she was on a business call," Carraway said. "And I told her that her business was now over."

He said he sent his mother a photo of the ticket to "make sure I'm not seeing things."

Carraway said his plans for the money include buying a house and treating his family.