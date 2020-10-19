Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video when a pair of bear cubs wandered into her backyard pool area and walked up to her back door to peer into the house.

Tiffany Dukes said she has seen bears outside the fence that surrounds her Sierra Madre home before, but she had never seen the animals come into her pool area before.

Dukes shared video of the cubs peering in through her sliding glass door before wandering over to the pool, where one of the cubs leaned over to take a drink.

"I was sitting on the couch when it happened, working, and I look up and I saw the teenage bear walking past the door," Dukes told KABC-TV.

"It comes over to the other door, which was cracked open, so I just ran over -- and my adrenaline's pumping -- I shut it, lock it really quick and scared that one away."

Dukes said that's when she spotted the second cub.

"That's when the baby jumped up on the window. Really obviously wanted to come inside," she said. "She's really cute. Kind of scared it off a little bit, but then it went and took a drink in the pool and climbed the wall."