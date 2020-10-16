Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A lemur believed to have been stolen from the San Francisco Zoo was returned the following day after a 5-year-old boy spotted the animal playing outside his school, officials confirmed.

The San Francisco Zoo said Maki, a 21-year-old ringtail lemur, was discovered missing from the Lipman Family Lemur Forest exhibit Wednesday morning, and police opened a burglary investigation when they found signs of forced entry

"We do not think he escaped, we think he was taken from the zoo, but we have yet to get confirmation on either of those," Ed Pool, chair of the San Francisco Zoological board, told KABC-TV.

The search for Maki came to an end Thursday afternoon when James Trinh, 5, spotted the small primate on the playground at Hope Lutheran Day School in Daly City while he was leaving he building with his mother.

Trinh's mother informed the school, and police and zookeepers were contacted about Maki's location.

"He was hopping around the play structures, but ultimately while he was waiting to be picked up, was hiding in the plastic playhouses," Hope Lutheran teacher Sarah Riggs said.

Daly City Police arrived on the scene and were able to safely capture Maki.

"We contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home," the department tweeted.

Poole said Maki was in the care of veterinarians Thursday night as a precaution due to his advanced age and the potential traumatic effects of his theft and time on the loose.

Poole said he would like to reward James Trihn with a lifetime zoo membership.