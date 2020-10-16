Oct. 16 (UPI) -- One of about 40 cows that escaped from a farm in Victoria, Australia, was found less than a mile away after wandering onto a resident's trampoline and becoming stuck.

Kay Laing South Gippsland said she spotted the cow on the trampoline outside her home Wednesday night and discovered the bovine was unable to stand up on the bouncy surface.

Advertisement

Laing said a neighbor used a tractor to carefully lift the animal off the trampoline and contacted the cow's owner.

"I don't know how long it took to get them off but we were back in bed by 3:30 a.m.," Liang told 3AW radio.

The animal's owner said about 40 cows had escaped earlier in the evening and the majority had been rounded up before the trampoline discovery.