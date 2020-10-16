Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A U.S. company is offering fans of breakfast meats the chance to enjoy the scent of sizzling pork anytime they want with a bacon-scented face mask.

Hormel said the Black Label Breathable Bacon mask uses the "the latest in bacon-smell technology" to give the wearer the experience of smelling bacon anytime they don the COVID-19 protection accessory.

Bacon fans can register to win a bacon-scented mask until Oct. 28 at breathablebacon.com.

"Hormel Black Label Breathable Bacon is bacon-scented for an irresistibly breathable, heavenly aroma that you can keep all to yourself," the website states.

Hormel said the company will donate one meal to Feeding America for every contest entry, up to 10,000.