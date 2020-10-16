Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Kentucky sheriff's office said deputies responded to a Dollar General store to evict a wild bobcat found perusing the toiletries aisle.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded alongside Kentucky State Police and Martin Police Department personnel when the bobcat was reported inside the Dollar General store in Floyd County.

The emergency responders were able to "safely capture this bobcat and remove him from the store," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the bobcat being captured in the toiletries aisle of the store.

The bobcat "was released without injury," the sheriff's office said.