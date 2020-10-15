Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman unfamiliar with the "Space Invaders" arcade game has won $30,000 from a lotto ticket named after it.

The winner, who did not want to be identified by name, said she was unfamiliar with the 1980s "Space Invaders" arcade game, but purchased the scratch-off ticket, anyway, because the aliens on the ticket caught her eye, South Carolina Education Lottery spokeswoman Holli Armstrong said.

Advertisement

After scratching off the numbers, the winner needed an aid to bring the $30,000 win into focus.

"I got a magnifying glass," she said in a statement. "I almost passed out."

The woman was at home when she played the scratch-off game. She purchased the $2 ticket at Kelly Quick Stop on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

The North Charleston store received a $300 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The win leaves three top prizes of $30,000 in the game at odds of 1 in 432,000.