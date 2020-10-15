The Peter Lutrario collection of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" puppets will be auctioned on Nov. 13. Photo courtesy of Profiles in History auction house.

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Rudolph and Santa puppets from the holiday classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will go up for auction in November, Auction house Profiles in History announced Thursday.

"The magic about collecting memorabilia is that when your eyes focus upon the object, you are taken back to a time during your youth when your senses were overwhelmed with amazement, wonder and joy as you were watching a favorite movie or television program," the auction house said in a statement.

The puppets used in the filming of the 1964 Christmas stop-motion animated television special will be up for auction on Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. PST on the Profiles in History website through Internet-based bidding.

The owner of the puppets, collector Peter Lutrario, has decided to pass on ownership to a new owner.

"It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we make this special offering as we usher in the 2020 holiday season," the auction house statement said.

Japanese puppet-maker Ichiro Komuro crafted the puppets from wood, wire, cloth, leather and yak hair. The Santa puppet is 11 inches tall and the Rudolph puppet is 6 inches tall.

Despite being over 55 years old, Rudolph's nose still shines bright because of maintenance done over the years, FOX 23 News reported.

The tale of the reindeer overcoming rejection by his peers because of his red nose has "reached iconic status permeating pop culture in the 50+ years since its original airing," the flipbook states. The primary character puppets are expected to fetch $150,000-$250,000 at the auction, according to the flipbook.

Historian Rick Goldschmidt for Rankin/Bass Productions, provided the behind-the-scenes photos used in the auction catalog and his books on the history of the studio that produced the 1964 special are available on his website.