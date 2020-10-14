Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Oregon state trooper responded to a stretch of interstate to help a man when three llamas escaped from the bed of his pickup truck.

The Oregon State Police said in a Facebook post that the man was hauling three llamas in the bed of his pickup truck on Interstate 84 when one of the animals jumped out while the vehicle was traveling at a slow speed.

Advertisement

The man noticed the llama missing after traveling about a mile down the road and returned for the "mama llama," but when he stopped his pickup the other two llamas escaped.

Trooper Levi Macy arrived on the scene to assist.

"The owner ran back and gave me the rope to hook to mama llama's harness," Macy said. "Mama llama refused to get up as you could see by her displeased facial expression, so I told him that I would llama sit, while he wrangled up the others."

Macy said the llama sat in the middle of the interstate exit ramp until being loaded back into the truck with the other two animals. She was given some medication to "ease her mama llama trauma."

The driver was issued a warning for "operating with a leaking or shifting load."

"Llama wrangling may not be a required skill," Oregon State Police wrote. "But here in Oregon it sure comes in handy."