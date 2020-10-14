Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Norway said they seized an electric scooter that had been adjusted to travel at more than twice the legal speed limit for the vehicles.

Oslo police and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said e-scooters were stopped and inspected by personnel conducting a joint operation in the city center.

Officers inspected a scooter that appeared unusually large and discovered it was capable of reaching speeds of 36 mph -- far exceeding the limit of 12.4 mph that Norway imposes on electric scooters.

Police said the scooter's owner told officers he was aware that the vehicle was illegal, but was using it as a means to speed his commute to and from work.

The scooter was seized and destroyed, officials said.