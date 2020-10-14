Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey pizza delivery driver unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by folding 18 cardboard pizza boxes in 1 minute.

Randy DeGregorio, a Manalapan resident who drives for Mezza Luna Pizza, said he realized he had a skill for box folding while competing with coworkers.

"Over time, when it's slow, there's no deliveries," DeGregorio told cable news station News 12. "You kind of compete with other drivers and say who can fold them the fastest. And over time, I started to realize that, hey, I'm pretty good at this."

DeGregorio said he decided to take on the world record after discovering it currently stands at 14 boxes in 1 minute, set by Vanoni Allessandro of Italy.

The driver's attempt, which featured witnesses including Manalapan police officers, ended with 18 boxes folded in the time period.

DeGregorio said he has submitted evidence of his accomplishment to Guinness and expects to hear within a few months whether he is an official record holder.