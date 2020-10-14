Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Florida said they seized an unusual package that arrived via mail from Hungary when it was found to contain a complete horse skeleton.

Customs and Border Protection officials said specialists at the Jacksonville International Mail Facility discovered a package that arrived from Hungary contained more than 200 equine bones.

Daniel Alonso, the acting director of field operations for the agency's Miami and Tampa field offices, tweeted photos of the bones arranged to create a complete horse skeleton.

"No horsing around this Halloween," Alonso tweeted.

Alonso said the package did not have a required veterinary services permit and would not be sent along to its intended destination.