Finnish airline Finnair announced it is bringing its laid-off kitchen staff back to work to create in-flight-inspired Taste of Finnair meals to be sold in the country's grocery stores. Photo courtesy of Finnair Kitchen

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Finnish airline is offering would-be travelers who miss the taste of airline food amid the COVID-19 pandemic the chance to bring in-flight meals home.

Finnair announced the airline-inspired Taste of Finnair meals will be available Thursday at the K-Citymarket store in Vantaa Tammisto before being rolled out to the chain's other stores across Finland.

The airline said the meals are based on Finnair's business-class offerings, and will feature a rotating selection of entrees on different days of the week, with the entire menu designed to change every two weeks.

"The meals are inspired by Nordic and Japanese flavors and seasonal ingredients," said Juha Stenholm, head of product development at Finnair Kitchen. "The menus include, for example, Finnish smoke and reindeer, as well as a serving of beef and teriyaki radish sauce, which draws on Tokyo's street food culture."

Marika Nieminen, Finnair Kitchen's director of operations, said the move was inspired by the slowdown in airline travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to offer the opportunity for a Finnair experience and everyday luxury at home, now that travel has been restricted in many ways," Nieminen said. "At the same time, this is a new business opening for us and employs our chefs in Vantaa. It is especially great that at a time when most of Finnair Kitchen's employees have been laid off, we can bring work and employment to our employees through a new experiment."