Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman captured video of her Halloween decorations being raided by an unusual thief -- a pumpkin-loving bear.

Kelly Stephens said she initially screamed when she saw the bear approaching the front porch of her Morris County home.

"I guess my screaming scared him off, so I ran to get my phone and then when I came back, he slowly proceeded to come back to capture the pumpkin," Stephens told WCBS-TV.

Stephens' video shows the bear creeping up to the house, grabbing a pumpkin in its mouth and fleeing.

The footage shows the bear drop the pumpkin at one point and chase it as it rolls away down the road. Stephens said the bear eventually settled down across the street from her house to eat the pumpkin.

Police elsewhere in New Jersey reported an unusual bear sighting earlier in the same week. The Harrison Police Department shared a photo snapped of a black bear that climbed onto the roof of a local business. Police said the bear eventually climbed down and fled the area.