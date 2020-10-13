Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The makers of Top Ramen announced they are seeking a "Chief Noodle Officer" to get paid $10,000 to help develop and test new ramen noodle soup recipes.

Top Ramen manufacturer Nissin announced it is seeking a Chief Noodle Officer with a "passion for noodles" to help test out new Top Ramen recipes for the company.

Interested candidates are being instructed to post photos and recipes of their own Top Ramen creations to social media, and the winner will be selected by celebrity judge Melissa King, a recent winner of Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.

The winner will receive $10,000, the chance for a one-on-one "mentorship" with Nissin CEO Mike Price and a 50-year supply of various Top Ramen products.

Submissions are being accepted through Oct. 30.