Oct. 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho man showed off his coordination and broke a Guinness World Record when he sliced through 40 thrown crab apples while juggling three knives.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, enlisted the help of neighbor Jonathan Hannon to take on the record for most apples sliced in 1 minute while juggling knives (team of two).

The pair had to beat the goal of 36, which was set by Josh and Cassie Horton on the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2018.

Rush, who has been juggling since 2004, said it took 1 1/2 years of "casual training" and several weeks of "serious preparation" to get to the point where he could take on the record.

Hannon threw 41 crab apples in the 1 minute time period, and Rush sliced through all but one, setting the new record at 40.