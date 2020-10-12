Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said they are searching for a leopard that was caught on camera wandering around the grounds of a power plant.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department said Sunday a camera at the National Thermal Power Corp.'s plant in Greater Noida captured an image of a leopard wandering around outside the facility late last week.

Advertisement

"A joint search for the leopard has been launched by the local police, the Central Industrial Security Force and the Forest Department. As a precautionary measure, some cages have also been installed in the vicinity," Divisional Forest Officer P K Srivastava told the Press Trust of India.

Officials said the leopard is believed to be the only member of its species living in the area, which is also home to wild dogs, rabbits, boars and other animals.

The Forest Department said officers are searching the area for the big cat and traps have been placed in the hopes of a safe relocation.