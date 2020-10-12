David Harrington, a librarian at the Middlesbrough Central Library, said a book was recently returned to a drop box 58 years after its due date. Photo courtesy of Middlesbrough Libraries

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Employees at a library in Britain said a poetry book was recently dropped into the return box 60 years after its due date.

The Middlesbrough Central Library said "The Buried Stream," a poetry anthology by Geoffrey Faber, was returned to the facility's drop box this month.

Officials said the tome was 58 years overdue, with a listed due date of December 1962.

"We're really grateful to the anonymous person who returned this book to us as it will be added back to our stock and placed in the Reference Library for future generations to enjoy," Librarian and Community Hub Officer David Harrington said.

Harrington said the book would have accrued more than $650 in late fees, but fines are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'd also urge any of our customers -- past and present -- to return any overdue library books they might have, with the assurance that we're not currently charging fines," he said.