Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey said a bear wandered into a town and climbed to a rooftop after visiting several businesses.

The Harrison Police Department said the bear was spotted outside the Kearny Wawa store Saturday afternoon and later was seen near Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

Advertisement

The bear was photographed standing on the roof of a Harrison business.

Police said the bear was last seen climbing down from the roof and heading in the direction of the nearby Hampton Inn.

Residents were warned not to attempt to approach the bear and to contact police to report any further sightings.