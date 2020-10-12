Newark Police Department Animal Control Officer Donna Vickers rescued a Cooper's hawk that had been trapped for several days inside the new train station at the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus. Photo courtesy of the Newark Police Department

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Delaware said an animal control officer responded to a newly built train station to remove a hawk that became trapped while apparently attempting to commute.

The Newark Police Department said Animal Control Officer Donna Vickers responded to the new train station, which is nearing completion at the University of Delaware's STAR Campus after more than two years of construction, on a report of a Cooper's hawk trapped inside the building.

The department said the hawk had been trapped inside the station for several days after apparently entering the building by flying up a staircase.

Police spokesman Lt. Andrew Rubin said the hawk had been crashing into windows in an attempt to escape the structure.

Vickers captured the bird with a net. She said it had no apparent injuries, but the hawk was taken to Tri-State Bird Rescue for a thorough examination before being released back into the wild.