Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man was presented with a high school diploma at his residential facility just weeks before his 100th birthday.

Albert Montella was presented with a diploma by the Rose Tree Media School District Superintendent Eleanor DiMarino-Linnen at Sunrise of Granite Run Senior Living in Media.

"It's exciting because I never expected it, I really never did. This is a far dream of this ever happening to me," Montella told WPVI-TV.

Montella said he left high school prematurely in 1938 to help support his family and he ended up enlisting the Navy to serve in World War II.

"He served our country, he's supported and helped his community and all of that without asking little in return. So at the age of 100, we get to finally honor him in some small way," DiMarino-Linnen said.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends and well-wishers -- including a crew from the Brookhaven Fire Company, where Montella's grandson, Rob, serves as chief. Another grandson, Dave, is an engineer with the department, and a great-grandson, RW, is a lieutenant.

"My grandfather made many sacrifices. Leaving school to help raise our family and here he is almost 100, so we're very thrilled," granddaughter Michelle Archie said.