Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said no one was inside a Fort Lauderdale home when a crane moving a shed into a neighbor's yard collapsed and fell through the roof.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crane was moving a shed into a neighbor's back yard when it toppled over for unknown reasons just before noon Friday.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said the family who lives in the home was away on vacation at the time of the incident and firefighters rescued dogs and cats from inside the house.

"In most of the living area -- the kitchen, living room and dining room -- the roof just completely collapsed into the living space. You know, we're so very fortunate that nobody was inside this residence when it took place," Gollan told WPLG-TV.

The crane operator was treated for a minor scrape to his arm.

Authorities said the cause of the crane collapse is under investigation.