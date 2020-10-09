Cowboy Tuff Chex, a bull belonging to Texas ranchers Richard and Jeanne Filip, was declared by Guinness World Records to have the longest horn spread on a living bull. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Texas longhorn bull name Cowboy Tuff Chex is now a Guinness World Record holder thanks to his 8.6-foot span of horns.

Cowboy Tuff Chex, originally bred by Bob Loomis in Overbrook, Okla., before being purchased in 2017 by Richard and Jeanne Filip of Fayetteville, had his horns officially measured at the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association's annual Horn Showcase and was declared a Guinness World Record holder.

The bovine was issued a certificate for the longest horn spread on a living bull.

The Filips said Cowboy Tuff Chex's horn spread was already so wide when they purchased him that they had to buy a special trailer just to make sure he would fit. They said the bull's popularity had led to a spike in requests for tours of their ranch.