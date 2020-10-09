Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Residents of a Washington state city said a pair of bison escaped from their owner's home and went wandering through neighborhoods for the second time in three months.

The Spokane Police Department said it received a call about 8:45 a.m. Thursday reporting a pair of bison were wandering loose through residential areas.

Advertisement

Police contacted the owner of the bison, who was known to authorities after the same two animals, named Hazel and Baxter, escaped in July and wandered through 3 miles of neighborhoods before being recaptured.

Witnesses captured photos and videos of the bison on their Thursday adventure. The witnesses said the owners arrived on the scene and took the bison home.