A man-made cave 50 feet below ground in New Mexico is being offered for the week of the U.S. election on Hotels.com for customers seeking to "live under a rock" and escape the news cycle. Photo courtesy of Hotels.com

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- An accommodation-booking website is offering weary voters an escape from "election stress disorder" with the opportunity to "live under a rock" for the week of the election.

Hotels.com said the Nov. 2-7 stay in a man-made cave 50 feet below ground in New Mexico will be available to book on its website on a first-come, first-served basis at 9 a.m. Friday.

Advertisement

The website said the opportunity is perfect for "those who are experiencing election stress disorder (this is a real thing!)."

The five-night stay costs an "Abraham Lincoln-inspired" $5 per night.

"After you've cast your ballot, you can check out of the newsfeed negativity and check in to a man-made cave built 50 feet below ground," the website said.

Hotels.com said it will also be offering a 20 percent discount on selected properties with "rock" in the name using the coupon code "UnderARock" starting Friday morning.

"Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election," said Josh Belkin, vice president of Hotels.com.

"We're transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover... because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us."