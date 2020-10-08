Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A CNN reporter's on-camera confrontation is going viral after he was recorded chasing off an aggressive raccoon outside the White House.

Joe Johns was preparing to deliver a report outside the White House when he was caught on video turning around to yell at an approaching raccoon.

Johns is seen throwing what appears to be a bag at the animal.

"Frickin' raccoons, man. God, again! This is the second time! Jesus ... It always comes around right around when I'm about to go on TV ... get!" Johns says in the footage.

The incident was not the first confrontation between the media and raccoons at the White House -- CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid tweeted Sept. 28 that a raccoon had "attacked multiple news crews."