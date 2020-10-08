Police in Germany responded to an Unterlauchringen home where a woman discovered a large Chinese mitten crab had wandered in through an open door. Photo courtesy of Freiburg Police

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Germany were summoned to a woman's home when a large Chinese mitten crab wandered inside through an open door.

Freiburg Police said officers responded Wednesday to a home in Unterlauchringen where a female resident reported being surprised to find a 10-inch crab -- armed with "eight legs" and "two scissors" -- that had wandered into her house through an open door.

Advertisement

Police said the woman had contained the "uninvited guest" by putting an upside-down trash can over the animal invader.

Officials said Chinese mitten crabs are an invasive species and are known to live in some German rivers, but the crab found inside the woman's home was the first they know of to be reported in the area.

The crab was taken to the local veterinarian.