Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman broke a Guinness World Record by completing 716 chest-to-floor burpees in one hour.

Stephanie Tennessen of Edina said her inspiration to attempt the record began with a book by David Goggins, who broke the world record for most burpees in 24 hours, and that led to her watching videos of the exercise online

Tennessen said she decided to take on the world record for the chest-to-floor variation of the exercise after finding out it stood at 709 in one hour, set by Australian Louise Robertson in 2018.

"My boyfriend and I were looking at it, and he was like, you can totally do this Stephanie. I started training, and that's where the idea came from," she told KARE-TV.

Tennessen said she trained for 10 months before attempting the record Sept. 11, in front of a crowd of onlookers and a panel of official judges.

"It was amazing. I was really proud of myself. I'm not someone who likes to be in the spotlight and so to have a room full of people watching me go for this incredible feat was truly a huge win for my life, and having my 5-year-old son there to watch was special," she said.

Tennessen finished her attempt with 716 burpees, enough to capture the record.

"I just feel like this year has been so hard on so many levels. So I hope that this ability to beat this record during a pandemic helps people realize that just cause all of this is happening, doesn't mean that should take away from your focus at winning at your life," she said.