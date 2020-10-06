Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A tree trimmer in California went for a wild ride on a tall palm tree when cutting the fronds free caused the tree trunk to whip upright from a bent-over position.

A video captured by a witness and posted to Twitter shows the arborist trimming the fronds from a palm tree in Redlands that is bent over from the excess weight.

Advertisement

The fronds fall to the ground, and the tree violently whips upright and sways sharply back and forth before coming to a rest.

The trimmer does not come loose from his perch despite the trunk's movements, and witnesses said he was able to climb down safely once it had stopped moving.