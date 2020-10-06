Oct. 6 (UPI) -- An employee at a Colorado lodge captured video of an unusual guest -- a black bear -- that wandered through the lobby and hallways.

Anna Williams, who works at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, said she was working late when she heard a crashing sound in the lobby about 2 a.m.

Williams discovered a bear had wandered into the building and now was wandering the hallways.

Williams posted video to Facebook of the bear walking around the hallway before she retreated into a room when the animal appeared to become aggressive.

"A little while later I heard security come in and chase it out," Williams wrote.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said there had been five previous reports of bears entering YMCA of the Rockies buildings since July.