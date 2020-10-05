Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts shared photos of officers trying their hands at cattle wrangling when four loose cows went for a wander around town.

The Westborough Police Department said officers responded alongside the local animal control officer and the cows' owners Sunday when the four head of cattle were seen wandering down Wachusett View Drive.

The officers rounded up the cows and led them on a "mini cattle drive" back to their home.

Police said the cows came from the farm at Uhlmans Ice Cream shop.