Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by using one hand to place 38 sandwich cookies into a stack in just 30 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said it took him about 50 tries to create an Oreo stack that didn't fall over before the allotted time expired.

Rush was able to stack a total 39 of the cookies, but the last one was disqualified because it was placed just as time expired.

Rush's 38 stacked cookies beat the previous record of 29, which Rocco Mercurio, of Italy, set in 2018.