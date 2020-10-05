Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a road in Germany to rescue a rat that became stuck in a narrow hole in a manhole cover.

The Bad Kreuznach Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters were summoned to the Steubenstr area Sunday when the rat was spotted stuck in a manhole cover in the middle of the road.

The department said a firefighter attempted to grab the rat to wriggle the creature free, but the rat bit the firefighter's glove, injuring its mouth. The firefighter was not hurt.

The crew ended up removing the manhole cover to push the rat out from the bottom.

The rat was taken to a veterinary clinic, where it received food and treatment for its mouth injury.