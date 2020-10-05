David and Leasa Mazzardis of Western Australia broke a Guinness World Record when they grew a blueberry that weighs 0.57 ounces. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Australian couple were awarded a Guinness World Record for growing the world's heaviest blueberry, which weighs in at more than half an ounce.

Guinness confirmed the blueberry grown by David and Leasa Mazzardis, founders and owners of the Nature's Select breeding program in Wilbinga, Western Australia, set a new world record at 0.57 ounces.

The berry has a diameter of 1.4 inches.

The Mazzardis said they did not set out to grow unusually large blueberries, but the size of the fruit is a side effect of breeding the Ozblue variety of blueberries for traits related to taste and texture.