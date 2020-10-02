John Colone, the self-proclaimed "mayor" of Hell, Mich., is offering Airbnb guests the chance to be "Mayor of Hell" for a day and spend the night in his "Mayor's Lair" tiny home. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A resident of Hell, Mich., is offering the chance to be "Mayor of Hell" for one day by renting out a specially outfitted "lair" on Airbnb.

John Colone, the self-proclaimed "mayor" of the town, which has no official mayor, said his "Mayor's Lair" tiny house will be available for three one-night stays that come with his unofficial title for 24 hours.

"I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season," Colone told Airbnb.

"And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth-we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"

The "Mayor's Lair" includes a queen-sized bed, gothic-style sitting area, fire pit, outdoor movie screen and supply of locally grown pumpkins to carve.

The property is listed for the nights of Oct. 18, 21 and 24. Each stay costs $31, in honor of Halloween taking place on Oct. 31.