Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A 103-year-old man became the Guinness World Record holder for the oldest tandem skydiver when he jumped out of a plane in Texas.

Alfred "Al" Blaschke, who went skydiving for the first time in 2017 to celebrate his 100th birthday, made good on a promise to return to the skies three years later to celebrate his twin grandsons graduating from college.

Blaschke jumped out of the plane at 14,000 feet while strapped to Don Cameron, a certified tandem jump instructor at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos.

The centenarian landed safely on the ground about 5 minutes later.

"Everything went perfect," Blaschke said. "Skydiving is a very safe sport these days. Statistically, it's more dangerous to get snacks out of a vending machine."