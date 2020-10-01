Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was not injured when his pickup truck left the road and ended up plunging into a resident's backyard swimming pool.

The Florida Highway Patrol's Orlando station said troopers responded Wednesday when a driver swerved off the roadway to avoid a disabled vehicle.

The pickup truck crashed through a fence and ended up with its front end in a swimming pool.

The 49-year-old driver was not injured in the crash.

"Drivers have to be alert for vehicles in the roadway," the FHP tweeted.