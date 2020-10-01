Ninos Barcham of Bradford, Ontario, won his second $75,000 lottery jackpot in the span of three months. Photo courtesy of the Ontario Lotteries and Gaming Corp.

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- An Ontario man is celebrating a double dose of luck after winning two lottery jackpots in the span of just three months.

Ninos Barcham, 39, of Bradford, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials he was still getting used to having won $75,000 in a Lottario drawing in June when luck struck a second time with a $75,000 jackpot from the Sept. 17 Daily Grand drawing.

"This is my second major win this year," Barcham said.

He said he had not expected to win a second prize so soon.

"When I realized I won big again, I just started to laugh," he said. "It's wonderful and unexpected."

Bracham said he bought his ticket from the Circle K store in Maple.