Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A New York state animal control officer and a wildlife rehabilitator came to the rescue of a buck with its antlers entangled in a resident's hammock.

The Amherst Police Department said Animal Control Officer Cyndi Griffin responded to the scene Thursday morning when the deer was reported stuck in the hammock's netting.

Advertisement

Griffin worked together with a deer rehabilitator from Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife to free the buck.

The department shared photos of the hammock being carefully removed from the deer's antlers.