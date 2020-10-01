Oct. 1 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Massachusetts was called out for a situation that was a first for her city -- an emu on the loose.

Haverhill Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon responded alongside Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals police when an emu was spotted running loose through Haverhill on Wednesday morning.

Cannon said she has been called out to situations involving bears and moose before, but the emu was a first.

Witnesses said Cannon lured the flightless Australian bird with a pear.

"There's a pear tree right next door. She went and got a pear and started feeding him the pear. He was loving it. It got to the point she could just pick him right up and bring to the car," witness Brianna Smith told WBZ-TV.

Authorities said they were attempting to identify the bird's owner, as no emus had been reported missing from local farms.