Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Brooklyn spent more than two hours chasing a white-tailed deer that apparently swam to the New York City borough from Staten Island.

The New York Police Department said the deer was first spotted around noon Tuesday running loose through the Gravesend neighborhood.

Advertisement

Police pursued the deer through the borough for more than two hours before it was tranquilized in a resident's yard. A video from the scene shows officers carrying the deer to a waiting truck on a stretcher.

Police said the animal had likely swam to Brooklyn from Staten Island, which has a large population of the animals.

The deer was taken to a forest preserve on Staten Island and released.